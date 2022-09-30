Tallis Believes Game Plans Go Out The Window For Big Games
"Effort & Energy Wins You Games"
TRIPLE M
Gorden Tallis explained that he believes game plans for the big occasion are exaggerated.
Speaking on the Grand Final Scrum with Anthony Maroon & Craig Gower, Tallis stated that the players themselves are in control in determining the result.
"They could sit at home [coaches]
"The blokes [players] could turn up,
"There's the bus, they get on and I reckon they could play just as well."
