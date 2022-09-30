Tallis Believes Game Plans Go Out The Window For Big Games

Gorden Tallis explained that he believes game plans for the big occasion are exaggerated.

Speaking on the Grand Final Scrum with Anthony Maroon & Craig Gower, Tallis stated that the players themselves are in control in determining the result.

"They could sit at home [coaches]

"The blokes [players] could turn up,

"There's the bus, they get on and I reckon they could play just as well."

