Tallis Believes Game Plans Go Out The Window For Big Games

"Effort & Energy Wins You Games"

Article heading image for Tallis Believes Game Plans Go Out The Window For Big Games

TRIPLE M

Gorden Tallis explained that he believes game plans for the big occasion are exaggerated. 

Speaking on the Grand Final Scrum with Anthony Maroon & Craig Gower, Tallis stated that the players themselves are in control in determining the result.

"They could sit at home [coaches]

"The blokes [players] could turn up,

"There's the bus, they get on and I reckon they could play just as well."

LISTEN HERE:


FULL GRAND FINAL SCRUM PODCAST:

11 hours ago

Gorden Tallis
grand final scrum
NRL
Listen Live!
Gorden Tallis
grand final scrum
NRL
Gorden Tallis
grand final scrum
NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs