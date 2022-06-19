Tallis Blasts Fittler's Shock Axing

Rugby league great Gorden Tallis says he can't understand Blues coach Brad Fittler's decision to dump centre Kotoni Staggs for Game II.

Ahead of Sunday night's team announcement, Triple M's James Hooper confirmed Matt Burton is set to make his Origin debut at centre, replacing Staggs after one game in the Blues jersey.

"If I got caught out on an edge and there's Kotoni Staggs in front of me or Matt Burton, I would dread having Kotoni Staggs," Tallis said on Triple M.

