Tallis' Ultimatum On Origin Eligibility

Triple M's Gorden Tallis says he has no issues with players opting against representing Australia at the World Cup, but believes they shouldn't return to Origin football after making that move.

Tallis' comments come after Blues and Eels prop Junior Paulo recently declared his allegiance with Samoa, joining the likes of Brian To'o, Jarome Luai and many other Origin stars to snub Australia.

Tallis, a former Australian Test star, said moves like Paulo's and others would make for a great World Cup despite the debate surrounding Origin eligibility.

"The only thing I would like to see - if they've shown their colours, they can't come back [to Origin]. If you represent Australia, which means indirectly you represent New South Wales and Queensland, if you choose not to do that (represent Australia), you don't play for Queensland or NSW," Tallis said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

