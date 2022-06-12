Tallis Wants Young Guns Punished Over Origin Snub

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has suggested a radical punishment that will affect the competition's rising stars if clubs step in the way of Origin and representative selections.

With the U19s State of Origin clash returning later this month, Tallis identified a brutal punishment that should be handed down to selected players who opt against taking to the field at the advice of their club.

The former Broncos and Maroons star said punishing young players should also occur at Test level football.

"If a player is selected and doesn't play, there's got to be consequences," he said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

