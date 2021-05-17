Tally Ho! The All British Day Celebration Is Back Again In Townsville

Yes Townsville, it's back again!

All British Day is back next month, June 13th to be exact. From 10am to 2pm, proudly hosted by Jaguar Car Club of North Queensland Inc.

The FREE event will be held at Jezzine Barracks, North Ward, and will feature displays of all things British - cars, bikes, machinery, toys, food trucks, the works!

On the day there will be prizes awarded for categories like Best Car, Best Motorbike, Best Display and, of course, Best Jaguar.

This event is such a unique opportunity for people to view in great detail some history's finest vehicles, many that are no longer in production. It's almost like a short trip into the past...

Even if you're not excited by the thought of taking a stroll around these exquisite machines, there's still plenty more 'British-ness' to enjoy.

This year, renowned collector Les Walsh has agreed to showcase some of his British antique sewing machines.

There will also be Live entertainment including a visit by "The Queen", British tunes played by Townsville Concert Band and dancing displays by Aviemore Highland Dancers.

It's always a ripper and this year promises to be no different.

MORE DETAILS: Right here



