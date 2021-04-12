Tame Impala Have Remixed A Crowded House Song And It Sounds As Kooky As You'd Imagine

Award winning Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala have given legends Crowded House an even kookier take, remixing their brand new single.

Taking Crowded House to a Split Enz level of weird, the Take Impala remix of their new single To The Island sounds dreamy with a touch of nightmare.

To The Island is the second single from Crowded House's brand new album Dreamers Are Waiting, out June.

