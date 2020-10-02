WATCH | Tame Impala & More Performing Live At The FIFA 21 World Premiere

EA Sports is celebrating the FIFA 21 World Premiere today with an all-day live stream featuring more than 40 artists from the new game's soundtrack, as well as a few cameos from MLS players and stadiums.

Australia's Tame Impala are one of many performing at the event. Check out the full line up here.

You can watch their performance live on YouTube right here:

As for the soundtrack itself, there will be two separate soundtracks, with the main in-game soundtrack being accompanied by another collection of music that will primarily play during use of the game’s ‘Volta’ feature - featuring other Oz acts like Flume and Tkay Maidza.

The soundtrack itself includes over 100 different artists from 23 countries. You can listen to it here!

We've been waiting for FIFA 21 for what feels like too bloody long but it drops worldwide on Oct. 9!

