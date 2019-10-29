Tania Doko From Bachelor Girl On The Resurgence Of 90s Music

This morning on the show, Triple M Mackay & Whitsundays' Jay & Dave spoke to Tania Doko from Bachelor Girl to chat about what she's been up to, where and the change in the music industry.

Tania is now living in Sweden with her Swedish husband & child, and while she's not on Aussie soil, we still can't get enough of hits like Buses & Trains and I'm Just A Girl!

Tania chats to Jay & Dave about the nostalgia of 90s music coming back and all of our old favourite groups touring again.

Missed the chat? Here's what Tania Doko had to say about the resurgence of 90s music:

