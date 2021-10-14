Tantalising Preview Of The New Beatles Doco Released On The World!

So, it turns out that quite a long time ago, the Beatles granted a film crew exclusive access to their existence and bloody yes, the footage has been found, digitised and made into what looks like will be the most epic of docos!

Why are you even reading this. Just have a look below at what's been released to the world.

WATCH:

The Beatles: Get Back is directed by Peter Jackson (yes, that Peter Jackson), and will be arriving on Disney+ at the end of November.

This gives us the perfect opportunity to revisit the time Paul revealed why he went barefoot in what is arguably the most famous of album covers.

LISTEN:

The Beatles: Get Back rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, on Disney+. Can't wait!