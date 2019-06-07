Tanya and Steve Live at Your Hive for Give Me 5

Next week at 7th Street Caravans Heatherbrae

4 hours ago

Tanya and Steve Live at Your Hive for Give Me 5

Each Friday during the month of June, Tanya and Steve will be doing their show from 

businesses around Newcastle! It's all to create awareness and raise funds for Give Me 5 For Kids. 

All funds raised during the month of June go direct to the John Hunter Children's Hospital. 

Tanya and Steve are bringing the Triple M Street Patrol who will be cooking up a delicious breakfast, plus their Free Gig Friday! 

Next Friday make sure you come and say g'day at 7th Street Caravans Heatherbrae. We will be there this Friday from 6-9am!

 2212 Pacific Hwy, Heatherbrae (near McDonalds)

