Tanya and Steve Live at Your Hive for Give Me 5

Each Friday during the month of June, Tanya and Steve will be doing their show from

businesses around Newcastle! It's all to create awareness and raise funds for Give Me 5 For Kids.

All funds raised during the month of June go direct to the John Hunter Children's Hospital.

Tanya and Steve are bringing the Triple M Street Patrol who will be cooking up a delicious breakfast, plus their Free Gig Friday!

Next Friday make sure you come and say g'day at 7th Street Caravans Heatherbrae. We will be there this Friday from 6-9am!

2212 Pacific Hwy, Heatherbrae (near McDonalds)