Tanya Plibersek Apologises For Suggesting Liberal MP Peter Dutton Looks Like Voldemort

Senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek has apologised for suggesting Liberal MP Peter Dutton looked like Harry Potter villain, Voldemort.

Speaking to Brisbane radio station 4BC on Wednesday night, Ms Plibersek implied there was a strong resemblance between the fictional character and the potential Liberal Leader.

“I think there will be a lot of children who have watched a lot of Harry Potter films who will be very frightened of what they are seeing on TV at night, that’s for sure,” she said.

When pushed on what she meant, she did not hold back.

“I am saying he looks a bit like Voldemort and we will see whether he can do what he promised he would do when he was last running for leader which is smile more,” she replied.

Ms Plibersek has since apologised, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying the comments were not acceptable.

“I think that in politics we need to treat each other with respect,” Mr Albanese said.

“Tanya recognises that which is why she apologised and I’m sure Peter Dutton accepted that and we move on.”

Join Tom Tilley and co-hosts Jan Fran, Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.