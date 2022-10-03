Tanya Plibersek Unveils “Ambitious” Plan To Protect Australia’s Threatened Species

The Federal Government has unveiled a new 10-year action plan to protect 22 Australian flora and fauna species.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek on Tuesday launched the new threatened species action plan.

The bold new plan includes a goal of no new extinctions and devoting 30 per cent of Australia's land to conservation.

Plibersek said the threatened species action plan which includes more First Nation’s knowledge and leadership, will have a positive “halo effect” on the ecosystems they inhabit.

"It’s more ambitious and it’s more focused, it includes an objective for zero new extinctions," she told ABC's RN Breakfast.

"A stronger ambition to protect more land ... if we don’t protect the habitat for threatened plants and animals then it’s impossible to protect the plants and animals." - Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek

An additional 15 species will also be added to the list of threatened animals and plants, with many devastatingly impacted by the Black Summer bushfires.

