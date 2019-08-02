Tara Festival of Culture & Camel Races Is This Weekend!

There is ABSOLUTELY something for the entire family at the Tara Festival of Culture and Camel Races – a totally awesome time out!

It’s a three day event where visitors can experience a unique blend of multi-cultural entertainment and an authentic camel race in a country location!

This brilliant event is staged every two years on the first weekend of August in Tara. This tiny town’s population swells during festival time with visitors coming from all corners to enjoy three days full of fun, entertainment, music, food, stalls, camel races and basically nothing else but a great time.

This year you can enjoy Australia’s awesome country sister trio The McClymonts, only the hottest gal’s in country!

Running from Friday August 2 – Sunday August 4, get to Tara this weekend and have a ripping great time!

Don’t believe us – check this out!

More details can be found at Tara Festival 'n' Camels. You're in for a real treat!

