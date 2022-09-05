Taranto & Hopper Still Both Trade Targets For Richmond

On Triple M Footy

Article heading image for Taranto & Hopper Still Both Trade Targets For Richmond

Richmond's season has only just ended, but the Tigers are poised to be one of the busiest club's this off-season. 

Tom Browne has reported on Triple M Footy this afternoon that Richmond could land both Tim Taranto & Jacob Hopper from GWS. 

It is rumoured that Taranto could offered as much as a 7-year deal, while Hopper is still firmly on their radar despite strong links to Geelong. 

Browne also reported that Trent Cotchin has been offered a one-year deal to play on next year. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Catch the full podcast: 

 

 

a day ago

Tom Browne News
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Tom Browne News
Triple M Footy
Tom Browne News
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs