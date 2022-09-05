Taranto & Hopper Still Both Trade Targets For Richmond

Richmond's season has only just ended, but the Tigers are poised to be one of the busiest club's this off-season.

Tom Browne has reported on Triple M Footy this afternoon that Richmond could land both Tim Taranto & Jacob Hopper from GWS.

It is rumoured that Taranto could offered as much as a 7-year deal, while Hopper is still firmly on their radar despite strong links to Geelong.

Browne also reported that Trent Cotchin has been offered a one-year deal to play on next year.

