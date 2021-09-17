Targa Tasmania Rally Set To Change Course Following Report Into Triple Fatality

Some major changes are slated for Targa Tasmania following three deaths in two separate incidents during this year's rally.

Motorsport Australia have released a report with sweeping reforms to safety and training detailed in 23 recommendations, including designing courses which avoid roads where speeds of 200 km/ph, or more could be achieved.

Tasmania Local News

Three drivers, Leigh Mundy, Dennis Neagle and Shane Navin tragically died in Tasmania's west and south during the race in April.

With the reports release, Targa Australia CEO Mark Perry once more shared his condolences to the family and friends of the three competitors.

"It is a loss still felt by everyone at Targa and that is why we welcomed the appointment of the tribunal by Motorsport Australia and greatly appreciate the effort that has gone into its report"

Working alongside Motorsport Australia to implement all 23 recommendations out of the Tribunal, Mr Perry said said he expects some significant changes will occur.

"Speed is obviously always a factor considered in our world, so that will change the nature of our courses a little bit," he said

The report recommended changing routes, saying the "familiarity with running essentially the same route each year encourages complacency and less desire to perform reconnaissance".

Targa Tasmania remain driven to hold its 30th event scheduled for March next year.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr