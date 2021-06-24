Tariq Sims Opens Up On The "Old School" Training Camp Uniting The Blues Ahead Of Origin II
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
NSW Blues enforcer Tariq Sims has opened up on different Origin camp in Kingscliff ahead of Origin II this Sunday night.
Sims joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam, and was asked about Origin newcomers Jarome Luai & Brian To'o and what they are bringing to camp.
