Taronga Zoo Sydney
Perfect For School Holidays!
Taronga Zoo Sydney is the place to be these school holidays!
If you're looking for the all things cute & cuddly, slimy & scaly and everything in between, then Taronga Zoo Sydney is the place to be these school holidays. So, what’s new at the zoo with a view these Spring school holidays?
- There’s been a native baby boom down at the Taronga’s Backyard to Bush, with the recent emergence of two Red Kangaroo Joeys and Southern Hairy nosed wombat joey!
- You can get your snap with the King Nyani, the Zoo's 30 ft bronze gorilla statue that has been colour bombed with a range of native flowers to celebrate the arrival of Spring! You can sit in the arms of the largest Bronze Gorilla sculpture and enjoy the sunshine at the only Zoo with a harbour view.
- You can't forget to check out the exclusive Lion Keeper Talk running daily throughout the holidays!
- AND an incredibly fascinating Science show is coming to Taronga Zoo for a limited time during the Spring School holidays. See cool experiments that shatter, blast, pop, fizz and even change colour, and sing along with Rusty the Robot and the gang and learn about air, water and all things atmospheric.
Find out more and secure your tickets at Taronga Zoo Sydney's website here!