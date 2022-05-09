Tas Premier Jeremy Rockliff Set For Isolation After Contracting COVID

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff will isolate for the next seven days after testing positive for COVID19.

Rockliff said he began feeling symptoms on Monday morning, with a rapid antigen test confirming he had caught the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and will now follow public health advice and isolate for the next seven days," he said in a statement.

"Due to being fully vaccinated, including my booster, I am feeling well and will recover while working from home."

Rockliff was in attendance for the Tasmania Jack Jumpers historic NBL grand final series game against Sydney Kings on Sunday afternoon in Hobart.

"I encourage Tasmanians, no matter how mild, to stay home if you're feeling unwell and get tested," he said.

"Please, remember the important COVID safe behaviours — wash your hands and sanitise, and cover coughs and sneezes."

The state recorded 841 new infections on Monday, with 44 linked to hospital admissions

Rockliff was sworn in as the state's 47th premier in April, after Peter Gutwein suddenly quit from politics after two years in the hot seat.

