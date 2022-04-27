Tas Webber Resigns From Mackay Isaac Tourism And Spoke With Jay And Dave

After six years of overseeing the region’s tourism growth, Mackay Isaac Tourism Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tas Webber has advised his resignation from the organisation.

He spoke with The Jay and Dave Breakfast Show





Mr Webber said he is sad to leave the region he loves but he is satisfied with many of his achievements.

“Prior to the pandemic, the Mackay region recorded 13 consecutive quarters of visitation growth,” Mr Webber said.



“One of our most recent achievements was the formal partnership with Isaac Regional Council which led to the renaming of our organisation to Mackay Isaac Tourism. I also think the building of relationships with Keswick Island has been extremely significant and there is more in this space to come,” Mr Webber said.



“The lobbying and support work we did with the State Government and Red Cat Adventures to create the Wildcat product in Mackay will also have a long-lasting impact for the region,” Mr Webber said.

Mr Webber will officially finish on 20th May and an industry function will be held to acknowledge Mr Webber’s contributions.