Tasmania AFL Side To Enter The Competition By 2028

Tasmania will have an AFL team by 2028.

Outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan made the official announcement in Hobart today, after the current 18 clubs’ presidents unanimously backed the licence on Tuesday.

McLachlan teased the announcement shortly after, with a simple statement, “see you in Tassie tomorrow.”

In Hobart, McLachlan said, “Today is an important and historic day, for football in Tasmania, for football in Australia, for footy supporters all around the country.”

“Today we are here to ensure a foundation football state, filled with believers, supporters and gravel rash grit, get the opportunity to unite their state and unite behind a single cause.

“I’m proud excited to announce the awarding of the 19th licence to play in the AFL and AFLW competitions to Tasmania.”

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said it is a “proud and ground-breaking moment in our history.”

“After more than a century, the AFL will finally be complete and recognised as a truly national competition.

“Tasmania’s time has come."

The licence comes after the Federal Government made the final $240 million contribution needed to fund the Macquarie Point stadium.

The AFL will contribute $15 million, while the Tasmania Government will contribute a huge $375 million.

The Tasmania side, speculated to be named the Tasmanian Devils, is the latest expansion side to join the league, with the GWS Giants the side awarded the 18th licence back in 2010, entering in 2012.

