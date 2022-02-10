Tasmania Bids To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Tasmania has boldly put its hand up to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Pitching the state as a would-be contender to host the international event, the ABC has reported that Premier Peter Gutwein has written to the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Australia, Craig Phillips, formally requesting that Tasmania be considered for the title.

With Melbourne remaining reticent on its plans to host the games, Tasmania's Sport Minister Jane Howlett said the state was poised for the opportunity.

"Our government is committed to delivering more elite sporting content for Tasmanians to enjoy — and importantly, provide pathways for local sports men, women and children," she said.

Ms Howlett said that Tasmania would also be open to co-hosting the event.

"We are confident that we can work collaboratively with Commonwealth Games Australia on the opportunities Tasmania presents as either a host or co-host." - Minister Howlett

The apple isles' pitch for the 2026 games follows a successful 5th Ashes test held in Hobart earlier this year.

A victorious bid would also ensure that much needed infrastructure for elite sporting and high-profile events would not only boost the state's economy, but also its pandemic recovery.

The state has already completed a $60 million refurbishment of the Derwent Entertainment Centre, which now houses Tasmania's NBL team, the Jack Jumpers.

However, its battle for entry into the AFL and the A-League, along with inclusion in the ladies’ soccer World Cup fixtures, have failed due to insufficient stadium requirements.

Meanwhile, with Western Australia, South Australia, and New South Wales no longer proceeding with bids for the 2026 Games, and Queensland done and dusted after hosting the event in 2018 and now in hot and heavy preparations for the 2032 Olympic Games - Tasmania could be a solid contender.

