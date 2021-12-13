Tasmania Border Controls Gear Up Ahead Of Reopening

A new travel registration system for fully vaccinated travellers to Tasmania has kicked off ahead of the border reopening on December 15.

Travellers, including returning residents, will need to provide their contact and travel details before entering the state, with several border entry conditions depending on where each traveller has spent time prior to their day of arrival.

The Tas e-Travel system is an easy-to-use online registration system, providing travellers with a QR code permit to enter the state.

There will be numerous checks to ensure travellers are very clear on the requirements, along with additional biosecurity staff at domestic airports, providing information to travellers on those requirements, as an extra layer of support.

All travellers will be required to carry proof of vaccination and/or their negative Covid test result with them, whether that’s a digital vaccination certificate and Covid negative test result SMS message, or hard copy evidence.

And when arriving in Tasmania through our airports, all travellers will be required to scan the QR code from their Tas e-Travel pass generated at a scanning station on arrival, including Hobart, Launceston and Devonport airports.

State Growth Minister Roger Jaensch said Tasmanians are prepared after hitting the 90 per cent double dose milestone.

"This is the week that Tasmania's borders reopen, and Tasmania is ready!"

Anyone caught flouting the new rules will cop an on the spot fine of $1557 and could be summonsed and charged with an offence resulting in up to six months jail or a $17,000 fine.

Further information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/border-transition .

