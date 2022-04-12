Tasmania Cements Itself As Travel Hotspot With Lonely Planet Ranking

Tasmania has secured its place as a top travel destination, after LONELY PLANET revealed the ultimate travel list for Australia.

With 55 entries into the most-recently published book, the art exhibition MONA stands tall above its counterpart destinations on the Apple Isle.

Coming in at second on the travel list, the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) has placed Hobart on the world's aesthetically cultural stage.

MONA features a three-story building, built into rock walls along the Derwent River's picturesque waterscape.

Providing a fix of both art and culture, the museum was opened in 2011 by founder David Walsh. The uniquely designed building was established to fit Walsh's collection of ancient, modern and contemporary pieces.

Hosting Tasmania's premier contemporary music festivals, Mofo and Dark Mofo, the site is approximately 12km north of Hobart city centre.

Also ranking inside the top 10, Tasmania's Three Capes Track is an epic, adventurous bushwalk with mammoth heights.

The fifth-ranked tourist destination - according to Lonely Planet - features high sea cliffs for those who enjoy the altitude experience.

From Denmans Cove to Fortescue Bay, the 48km walk is achieved over four days with coastal cliffs and ocean views throughout.

