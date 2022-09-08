Tasmania Comes Under The Spotlight

A new shortcast series has launched with a focus squarely on the island state.

"Spotlight On Tasmania" has 5 fresh episodes a week that cater for the tastes of Tassie locals and visitors alike along with a daily state news bulletin.

In contrast to long form Podcasts, these shortcast episodes are all under 10 minutes and designed to provide insights into people, travel, sport, food and history all with a Tasmanian flavour.

Monday - Tassie People

Each week we sit down to chat with a Tasmanian about their life. Some famous, some infamous, some you may never heard of but always compelling.

Tuesday - Tasmanian History

Our island state is rich in history from our indigenous beginnings, through our convict past into Tasmania of recent times. We'll delve into the history of the people, iconic landmarks, historic buildings and more

Wednesday - Everything Tassie in Under 10

This tour of Tassie looks at where to go and what to do for locals, what awaits visitors to our state and features some of the biggest events being held across the state.

Thursday - Tassie Tucker

Tasmania is world renowned for fabulous food and amazing wines. For gourmet restaurants to great tucker from a corner store, wonderful wineries to juices that use the best from the apple isle this weekly episode will have have you ready to tuck in.

Friday - Tubes Spin On Sport

Tasmanian Sports commentator and radio host, Andy "Tubes" Taylor presents a highlight moment of the week or previews an event in the weekend ahead

