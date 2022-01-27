Tasmania Covid Numbers "Plateau" As State Records 726 New Cases

Tasmania records 726 new Covid cases as the state reaches zero Covid patients in the intensive care unit.

This brings the total number of active cases to 5,026.

There are currently 24 people hospitalised with the virus, 12 of whom are being treated directly for their Covid symptoms.

Zero deaths have been recorded over the past reporting period, following two Covid related deaths this week.

A woman in her 70’s passed away on Tuesday, followed by a woman in her 80’s who passed away on Wednesday.

State Public Health Director Mark Veitch believes Tasmania has already passed the peak of the outbreak.

"I think we're past the peak of the wave," he said.

"The fact the community acquired case numbers have come down and stabilised around 6-700 means we've plateaued."

According to Premier Peter Gutwein, Tasmania is finally starting to see case numbers stabilise.

"We're continuing to see COVID cases plateau," he said.

"Importantly, with 726 cases confirmed to 8pm last night, there have also been 794 cases recovered and released from quarantine.”

Due to the drop in numbers, Mr Gutwein is considering scrapping mandatory check-in requirements.

"A review is underway to determine whether the app should remain in place only for certain high-risk settings such as aged care, hospitals, large mass gatherings or festivals," he said.

"We'll have more to say in coming weeks as we continue to transition.”

