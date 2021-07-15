Tasmania Deem Victoria As High-Risk Area, Slam Border

From midnight on Thursday evening, the entire state of Victoria will be identified as a high-risk, level two area to all of Tasmania.

Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr Scott McKeown said the restrictions will be reviewed and assessed daily.

"What [the risk] means is any person that has been in Victoria on or since the 8th of July and is not already in Tasmania, they will need to apply for entry," he said.

Anyone who arrives into Tasmania from Victoria before midnight tonight have been asked to monitor any symptoms.

The state announcement comes after the Victorian government revealed a five-day state-wide lockdown to help contain and manage the growing COVID-19 situation.

That lockdown will be enforced midnight on Tuesday.

Victoria announced one additional case from inside the MCC reserve during the Carlton and Geelong game at the MCG.

