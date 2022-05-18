Tasmania Ditches Density And Capacity Limits From Friday

Tasmania is scrapping density and capacity limits from all settings from midnight Friday.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced there would be "no limitations on the number of people that can attend" events.

The state’s one person per 2 square-metre rule will no longer be required with venues able to operate at pre-Covid capacity.

"From pubs and theatres to stadiums to festivals, there will be no limitations on the number of people that can attend," Premier Rockliff said.

"The number of daily positive cases has stabilised over the past month after cases peaked in April."

However, the premier did warn that mask mandates in some settings would remain, but "we'll have more to say in the coming weeks".

"While we are sensibly stepping down restrictions, it does not mean we lose Covid-safe behaviours," he said.

"This is everyone's responsibility. Please continue to practice good hand hygiene, follow social distancing, test when you have symptoms, stay home when you're unwell, wear masks where they're required in high risks settings or if you choose to do so." - Premier Rockliff

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Public Health Julie Graham made it clear that venues may choose to keep restrictions in place die to the daily number of cases and fatalities.

"Businesses may continue to restrict the number of people coming into their premises as part of their COVID safety risk assessment and plans, they would like to continue to protect their staff.

"The events will still be required to practice Covid-safe behaviours, public health will require big events over 5,000 and music events over 2,000 to submit a Covid safety plan to the government," she outlined.

Tasmania reported 1,179 new cases on Wednesday and sadly another Covid-related death.

