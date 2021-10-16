Tasmania Enters Day One Of A Three-Day Snap Lockdown

Hobart have officially entered their first day of the three-day snap lockdown which has been enforced after a Covid positive man escaped from hotel quarantine earlier in the week.

After submitting to a Covid test, the 31-year-old man returned a positive result prompting Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein to send the region into a three-day snap lockdown.

Fears continue to mount over an outbreak with the Premier revealing the man had been “uncooperative” and had refused to reveal some of his movements to health authorities.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

“There is growing concern now that he has been to several touch points in the community. We can’t continue to wait another two days to find out more about what has been going on,” he said.

The Premier added that they did not want to end up like “Sydney or Melbourne” by acting “too late”.

The snap lockdown became effective from 6PM on Friday evening and is scheduled to be lifted at 6PM Monday evening, however, may need to be extended pending public health advise.

Tight restrictions are in place for people living in Brighton, Clarence City, Central Highlands, Derwent Valley, Glenorchy City, Glamorgan-Spring Bay, Huon Valley, Hobart City, Sorell, Kingborough, Southern Midlands and Tasman.

Residents in these areas will only be allowed to leave their houses for essential reasons and could face fines if these restrictions are breached.

The 31-year-old positive Covid case flew from Melbourne to Hobart on Monday evening and was placed in hotel quarantine upon showing up with the incorrect border pass.

The man’s room was found empty on Tuesday afternoon and was later located at a residence in Bridgewater that same day.

Since the man's escape from hotel quarantine, 39 close contacts have been identified.

According to police, the man will likely face a fine of up to $3000.

One of the close contacts of the man has also been in breach of home quarantine orders and has since been apprehended and fined by authorities.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.