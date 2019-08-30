Tasmania Have Launched A Petition For Their Provisional AFL Bid

The Tasmanian AFL Licence Taskforce has called on Tasmanians to throw their support behind the Taskforce’s bid for an provisional licence.

In the campaign launched today the taskforce is asking for 50,000 signatures from supporters as a way to “stand up and make some noise” for the cause.

“For over 100 years, Tasmania has been an AFL heartland. Now we have our best ever opportunity to finally get our own men's and women's sides,” the campaign says

“It doesn't matter if you don't live here—all you need is a love for Tassie, a passion for footy and a belief that we should have a team in the AFL.”

Tasmanian and St Kilda legend Nick Riewoldt has thrown his support behind the campaign and has previously been reported as saying a club in Tasmania could become “a destination club in the AFL.”

You can sign the petition at unitedwestand.com.au

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!