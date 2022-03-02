Tasmania Is Back Online Following A Six-Hour Long Outage

Tasmania is back online after a six-hour outage cause by a severed Telstra cable in Melbourne.

Tasmanians suffered through a major internet outage yesterday impacting both internet and phone services across the state.

According to a statement released by Telstra, a severed cable was to blame for the six-hour long outage.

“There was massive damage to the cable in Melbourne caused by third party civil works,” they said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The company revealed that Telstra crews managed to connect a kilometre of new fibre which fixed the issue.

A number of providers were impacted including Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, iiNet and TPG.

The outage also affected some free-to-air television stations along with NBN services.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said the outage is believed to have occurred at around 1PM.

“My advice is that the outage is still being investigated. What I can tell you is the outage is not a cyber security-related incident,” he said.

A number of businesses and shoppers were also impacted by the outage with some businesses unable to accept EFTPOS and credit card payments.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.