Tasmania Jack Jumpers Advance To The NBL Grand Final

Tasmania Jack Jumpers are heading to the NBL Grand Final following a historic night of sport on the island state!

The fairytale story of the JJ's is alive after defeating defending champions Melbourne United on Monday night, securing a place in the penultimate series against Sydney Kings.

Playing in hostile territory at John Caine Arena in Melbourne, the deciding game was a battle of grit and determination for the new kids on the block.

American import guard Josh Adams caught fire, scoring 30 points, carrying his team over the finish line late in the game!

Speaking on Triple M Hobart on Tuesday, coach Scott Roth said: "it's been a fantastic ride, and we're not done".

Next up, the NBL's newest franchise will take on Sydney and NBL MVP Jaylen Adams in a best of five game series.

It all starts Friday Night from Qudos Bank Arena before the Jack Jumpers look to defend the island on home soil.

