Tasmania Jack Jumpers Book First Ever Playoffs Berth

As a 35-year streak of NBL finals appearances by the Perth Wildcats came to an end, the league's newest team staked their claim of arrival.

The Tasmania Jack Jumpers will take the final playoff spot ahead of the postseason, after the Wildcats narrowly lost to South East Melbourne Phoenix in a thrilling overtime match.

While the illustrious record ends - with Perth failing to make the finals for the first time since 1986 - it earmarks the start of a new generation in Australian basketball.

Boasting a final record of 17 wins, 11 losses, the Jack Jumpers proved in their inaugural season why they aren't making up the numbers.

Head Coach Scott Roth says the berth is a huge reward for the loyal fans and entire organisation.

"I’m just incredibly proud. Especially these guys, it’s a joy to be around them, they work extremely hard on and off the floor and they just love being together. It’s not overly common to have this type of connection in a group and they’ve built something very special together," Roth said.

"They never lost hope or faith in this whole process from day one and I saw that in our last game and they truly had belief that they were going to play again so to see their excitement was great."

The new kids on the block are now tasked with playing table-toppers Melbourne United in a best-of-three game series.

