Tasmania Keeping To Their Own As Covid Check-In Blitz Kicks Off

Tasmania isn't budging on border restrictions, despite calls from Canberra that we all need to learn to live with the virus once our vaccination rates hit 70 to 80 per cent.

Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said they are working with the Federal Government, but will continue to rely on their own health advice.

"Very least 80 per cent of eligible Tasmanians need to be vaccinated before we look at removing restrictions"

The Tasmania Briefing

Meantime, make sure you're using the Check-In TAS app as Tasmania Police, WorkSafe Tasmania embark on a Covid check-in compliance blitz.

The “three days of action” gets underway on Thursday with police ready to dish out fines for people who refuse to comply with a fine of $778.50.

The days of action will be run in Hobart on Thursday, August 26, in Launceston on Friday, August 27, and in Burnie on Monday, August 30.

Patrols will be out in force across shops, cafes, taxis, and businesses to make sure everyone is doing the right thing.

