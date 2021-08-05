Tasmania On Edge To Hear If COVID Has Spread Through The State

We're waiting to hear if COVID has spread in Tasmania, following a New South Wales traveller testing positive after arriving in Launceston.

The 31-year-old flew from Sydney through Melbourne and wasn't approved to enter the state.

He was put into hotel quarantine where Premier Peter Gutwein says he was then tested and sent back.

"Between being tested and receiving his result, the man departed Tasmania directly from hotel quarantine and returned to New South Wales on the 4th of August which is where he is now," he said.

Contact tracers are speaking with passengers from 3 flights identified as exposure sites, as well as a taxi driver and anyone at the airport at the same time. Around 200 close contacts have been identified.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.