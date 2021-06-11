Tasmania Opens Up Borders To Regional Victorians Just In Time For The Long Weekend

Regional Victorians are being welcomed back into Tasmania just in time for the long weekend.

Whilst Melbourne is still considered high risk, anyone who hasn’t spent time in the city in the past 14 days will now be allowed to cross over the Bass Straight.

There are no longer any exposure sites listed outside Greater Melbourne. Public Director Mark Veitch said,

“All of those things add up to regional Victoria being a very safe place. There haven’t been any cases there”.

Travellers who have only been in regional Victoria over the last 14 days prior to arrival, will not have to quarantine.

Those who have been directly in metropolitan Melbourne within those 14 days, will not be permitted to enter Tasmania.

An exception has been made for those approved as essential travellers, which will still have to quarantine for two weeks.

Victorians That Are Now Allowed In And Out Of Tasmania:

Good news to any Victorian travellers who were stuck quarantining in Tasmania as part of the high-risk classification.

As of Friday June 11, anyone who hasn’t been to metropolitan Melbourne in the past 14 days, can now leave Tasmania.

