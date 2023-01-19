Tasmania Police Probe Suspicious Death In South Hobart
Investigators are continuing after a woman's body was discovered at a Sorrell home on Wednesday night.
Police said circumstances surrounding the deaths are being treated as suspicious, after the 40-year-old's body was found on Walker Street in north-east Hobart.
Forensic investigators have swarmed the scene of the deceased, police wanting concise information about a motorbike spotted days before the incident.
"We've spoken to many of the residents there. It is a close-knit community," Detective Inspector Rebecca Davis from Bellerive CIB said.
"They are deeply saddened by what's happened to their friend and neighbour, and are cooperating fully with the investigation."
Police were alerted by concerned neighbours, who said they had not seen the woman for several days.
"Any death reported to police is treated seriously and, at this time, there are still a number of people we would like to speak to in order to gain the full picture around the circumstances," Inspector Davis said.
"[A motorbike] has been seen in and around the area over a number of days, and we'd just like to speak to the person who is the owner of that motorbike. They may be able to assist us with our inquiries," she said.
"Until we have all the information, we can't rule anything out."
