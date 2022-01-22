Tasmania Record Second Death Since Border Opened Last Month

Tasmania have recorded 726 new infections and the second Covid related death since the reopening of the borders last month.

There are currently 31 people hospitalised with Covid and to people in the intensive care unit.

Of the 726 new infections, 251 were detected through rapid antigen testing and another 475 were identified through PCR testing.

This brings the total number of active cases to 5,746.

According to Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff, the latest person to pass away with Covid was also suffering from “a range of medical conditions” and was “extremely unwell”.

"My understanding is that the person was not vaccinated," he said.

The latest numbers come as the state government deal with an outbreak of cases at the Mersey Community Hospital after two staff members and nine patients contracted the virus.

Premier Peter Gutwein said they are still working on tracing the source of the outbreak which was initially detected in a patient.

Since the outbreak was discovered, one of the patients has been transported to Launceston General Hospital where they remain in intensive care.

The release of the latest Covid numbers follows the announcement of a Covid safe back-to-school plan for Tasmanian students that will see students return to school in early February.

According to Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff, schools will have many Covid precautions in place to ensure the safety of the students.

We have RATs, we have PPE on supply. We're well-resourced in that particular matter, well-resourced in terms of hand hygiene as well," he said.

