Tasmania Records 27 New Infections On Christmas Eve

Tasmania reported 27 new Covid infections on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 79.

Cases have risen slightly following 26 reported infections on Thursday.

The Department of Health have confirmed there are 19 active cases still being assessed by Public Health or are being processed for care.

The confirmed cases under the state's Community Case Management Facility have also doubled in the last 24-hour reporting period from ten to 21, while 37 people are using [email protected], compared to 28 on Thursday.

The new cases were detected from 3217 swabs collected on Thursday, while more than 92 per cent of eligible Tasmanians aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Premier Peter Gutwein said the state government and health authorities were keeping a close eye on data about Omicron from the mainland and overseas, however, this weeks introduced indoor mask mandate, along with the high vaccine uptake should help towards stopping the spread of Covid across the apple Isle.

"We're one of the most protected places, not just in the country, but on the planet," he said.

"Circumstances can change, but the advice remains as it was." - Premier Gutwein

Information, including exposure sites, is available at www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au.

