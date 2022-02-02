Tasmania Records 666 New Cases As School Students Rush To Get Vaxxed

Tasmania has recorded 666 new Covid infections over the last reporting period which has risen slightly from yesterday’s numbers.

This brings the total number of active cases within the state to 3,876.

There are currently 13 people in hospital with the virus and two people in intensive care units.

At least eight of the 13 hospitalisations are being treated specifically for Covid symptoms.

The other five cases are being treated for pre-existing medical conditions.

Since the Tasmanian borders opened to hot spots, the state has recorded five Covid related deaths and 18 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest reporting period has indicated zero new Covid deaths.

As the latest numbers are revealed, children are continuing to book in for their vaccinations with over 52 percent of children between the ages of five and 11 now vaccinated with their first dose.

Parents are scrambling to get their children vaccinated in the lead up to the beginning of term one which commences on February 9.

