Tasmania Records 712 New Cases And Fourth Death Since Borders Reopened

Tasmania records 712 new cases this reporting period and the fourth death since the borders reopened.

The latest case numbers are a slight increase from yesterday’s 643 recorded Covid cases.

There are currently 28 people in hospital with the virus with three people in the intensive care unit.

Of the 28 hospitalisations, only 11 are being treated for Covid symptoms.

The latest death was a woman in her 80’s and is the fourth death since the state’s borders opened in December.

According to Premier Peter Gutwein, the woman fell ill and was transported to hospital on January 13 with “Covid pneumonia”.

"I would like to pass on my sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the woman who has sadly passed away yesterday," he said.

The state’s third death was recorded only yesterday and was identified as a 79-year-old woman who had a pre-existing medical condition.

The latest numbers come as Premier Peter Gutwein faces backlash over the sale of 30,000 RAT kits to the Federal Agriculture, Water and Environment Department.

According to Labor leader Rebecca White, Tasmanians are now struggling to get their hands on RAT kits.

"Tasmanians are being told every day by the Premier to register for RATs through the Public Health Hotline but even those who are registering are finding they are not available," she said.

"But it appears Mr Gutwein is more interested in helping Scott Morrison than he is in helping Tasmanians."

Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the tests were purchased on behalf of the Australian Antarctic Division as part of a partnership with the Centre of Antarctic Remote and Maritime Medicine but maintained that there are more than enough tests to meet demand.

"The Tasmanian government recognises the important work that the AAD does and providing an interim supply of RATs will ensure that they can continue to undertake this critical work," he said.

"Let me be clear, the Tasmanian government maintains a sufficient supply for current and projected demand."

