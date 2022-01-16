Tasmania Records 825 New Covid Infections

Tasmania has recorded 825 new Covid infections over the current reporting period as case numbers begin to drop.

There are currently 22 people in hospital with the virus with only eight people being treated for Covid symptoms, while one person is in intensive care.

This brings the current number of active cases throughout Tasmania to 6,485.

While numbers have finally dropped below 1,000, health officials fear the true number of cases may be much higher as access to RAT kits changes.

As of Saturday, the process in which someone obtains a rapid antigen test kit has changed with people now required to request a kit through Public Health.

You can then retrieve your rapid antigen test kit from one of Tasmania’s designated testing hubs.

State opposition leader Rebecca White said it’s likely the true number of Covid cases is much higher since the state government made the recent changes to testing availability.

"The government has not made it free and available for everyone to access a RAT and they need to do that to make sure that we can support the community to identify if they are positive, to keep themselves safe and to keep the rest of the community safe," she said.

Both laboratory testing and rapid antigen testing has dropped over the last reporting period with lab tests dropping to 1,960 and only 4,900 RAT kits distributed.

