Tasmania Records 92 New Covid Cases

Tasmania has recorded 92 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours along with a number of people hospitalised with the virus.

This brings the total number of active Covid cases to 386 with three people in hospital, one of which admitted for an unrelated reason.

The new numbers reflect that Covid case numbers are close to doubling every day.

Tasmania now has more than 91 percent of their eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid while more than 96 percent are vaccinated with their first dose.

The new numbers follow an outbreak at an aged care centre on Wednesday, which sent the entire facility into lockdown after a worker tested positive.

There are currently 178 people managing their Covid symptoms through the [email protected] program and another 74 who are being managed at community facilities.

Two more new cases have been discovered at student accommodation for the University of Tasmania with all other occupants of the accommodation being urged to get a Rapid Antigen test as soon as possible.

As the surge in case numbers forces more Tasmanians into PCR testing, clinics are experiencing long lines and huge delays at local testing clinics.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein will be raising the issue of replacing PCR testing with Rapid Antigen testing for interstate travellers at National Cabinet today.

