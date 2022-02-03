Tasmania Records Another Covid Death As Cases Plateau

Tasmania reported another Covid-related death on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities throughout the pandemic to 19.

Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff confirmed on Thursday, that a 68-year-old man in palliative care who recently tested positive to Covid died on Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

There were 656 new cases detected over the past 24-hour reporting period via PCR and RATs.

Currently seven people in hospital specifically for Covid, while two patients are being cared for in ICU.

A further six patients with Covid are in hospital being treated for unrelated conditions.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 332 under observation through the remote service, while 13 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

The total number of active cases has dropped to 3,782, down by 94 from yesterday's tally.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr