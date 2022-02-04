Tasmania Records Drop In Covid Infections And Zero Deaths

Tasmania has recorded another 570 new infections over the latest reporting period with hospitalisation numbers rising.

There are currently 13 people in hospital with the virus, with two of these people being treated in intensive care.

Today’s numbers reflect a slight drop in numbers from Thursday’s 656 infections.

Of the latest hospitalisations, nine are being treated for Covid symptoms while the other four are being treated for pre-existing medical conditions.

This brings the total number of active cases to 3,712.

Zero Covid related deaths have been recorded over the latest reporting period, with a total of 19 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the school year scheduled to begin on February 9, school students are continuing to get vaccinated with 54 percent of five to 11-year-olds now vaccinated with their first dose.

