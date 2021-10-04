Tasmania Records First Covid Case In Two Months

Tasmania has recorded its first case of Covid in almost two months after a 15-year-old tested positive for the virus.

The teenager flew from Melbourne to Launceston on Friday where he was set to undertake quarantine at the family home.

After testing positive for the virus on Saturday, he was taken to Hobart’s Fountainside Medi-Hotel with mild symptoms.

Tasmanian Health Commander Catherine Morgan Wicks says health professionals are keeping a close eye on him.

“It’s only a hop and a jump from our Royal Hobart Hospital campus, so if there’s any kind of deterioration, clinicians can make a judgement for an admission to hospital.”

10 people on the flight were sent into quarantine, and the airport and arrivals hall has been listed as an exposure site, with a low risk of transmission.

Premier Peter Gutwein has told Tasmanians it’s a reminder to get vaccinated, and not wait until it's too late.

“Whether it’s booking concert tickets, making a reservation in a restaurant, people tend to wait until the last moment.”

For more information on your Covid vaccine eligibility or to book an appointment list the Tasmania Government website at coronavirus.tas.gov.au.

