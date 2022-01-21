Tasmania Records First Covid Death Since The Beginning Of The Pandemic

Tasmania has recorded 866 new cases and the first Covid death since the state opened their borders last month.

There are 31 people in intensive care, three people in ICU and two of those people are currently on ventilators.

Of the 31 hospitalisations, only 13 are currently being treated for Covid symptoms.

The latest death is a 90-year-old Barrington Lodge Aged Care resident who is believed to have been unvaccinated.

The woman was tested alongside many others following an outbreak on Wednesday at the aged care facility.

Despite suffering from underlying medical issues and appearing as asymptomatic, the woman’s death was still listed as a Covid death.

In total, five staff members and 18 of the 65 Barrington Lodge aged care residents tested positive for Covid.

This is the first Covid related death since 2020 when the pandemic began.

Mr Gutwein passed on his condolences to the woman’s family and urged all Tasmanians to head out and get their vaccinations.

"The woman who died yesterday was not vaccinated and once again I urge all Tasmanians who are eligible to please get vaccinated,” he said.

"Don't listen to the messages on social media, speak to your health professional."

The latest numbers reflect a significant drop with 927 recorded yesterday and 866 infections recorded in today’s numbers.

