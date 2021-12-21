Tasmania Records Four New Cases As Masks Return Indoors

Tasmania's total active case number sits at 14 after four new infections were recorded on Tuesday.

There are currently 83 exposure sites listed on the state government site.

Passengers on a flight from Sydney to Launceston last Wednesday have been ordered to isolate and get a COVID-19 test immediately.

Masks mandate returns from Tuesday onwards, with Tasmanians required to use face coverings in all indoor settings except their homes.

"Masks are a cheap, easy way of reducing the likelihood of COVID-19 spreading in the community, and as we know, they are already mandatory in higher-risk settings such as events or large sporting events," Premier Gutwein wrote in a statement.

Steve Old from the Tasmanian Hospitality Association said the mandate is leading to widespread cancellation for the hospitality sector.

"What it's done is just put a scare through everything," Mr Old said on ABC Radio Hobart.

"I think the government's telling their staff to work from home now. I think a lot of businesses are saying it's not worth the risk of having a Christmas lunch if we've got to do the masks and stuff." - Steve Old from Tas Hospitality Association

"So from a hospitality perspective, it's been a massive hit for venues that have already been doing it tough for 18 months."

Meanwhile, Premier Peter Gutwein has delivered his observation on how other states are managing COVID.

Gutwein says Tasmania's balanced restrictions makes them a leader and most prepared out of all states and territories.

"The mask rules we implemented last night put us in a stronger position than most of the other jurisdictions, in fact a stronger position than all of the other jurisdictions in terms of controlling the spread of the virus."

