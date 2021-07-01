Tasmania Rejects Hosting Match Between Fremantle and Carlton

Tasmania rejects hosting the football match between Fremantle and Carlton on Saturday July 3.

It comes after all teams from Queensland and Western Australia were relocated to Victoria in response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Fremantle Vs Carlton Match Updates:

The Dockers and Blues game was originally set for Perth’s Optus Stadium, but with the latest national risks, Launceston's University of Tasmania Stadium was an option proposed.

During the Press Conference on June 30, Premier Peter Gutwein said,

“The game will not go ahead in Tasmania. I know that will disappoint many people, especially Carlton supporters, who I'm sure there are many of in the state”.

The match has now been scheduled for 7:40pm AEST on Saturday night at Melbourne’s MCG stadium.

@cleary_mitch Twitter Post

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr