Tasmania’s Cases Plunge For Third Consecutive Day

Cases continue to dip in Tasmania for the third consecutive day as the state recorded 504 new infections on Monday.

The state's total number of active cases is now 4,903, down 75 from the previous day.

There are currently seven people in hospital specifically for Covid, while one patient is in ICU.

A further nine patients with Covid are in hospital for unrelated conditions.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 375 under observation through the remote service, while 14 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

The number of people released from isolation in the past 24-hours is 579.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

Meantime, school kids on the state’s West Coast can receive a Covid vaccine before term one kicks in with the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) running mobile clinics this week.

Children aged five to 11 can roll their sleeves up for the RFDS from Tuesday through to Friday at the following locations:

Strahan – Strahan Primary School; February 1 from 8.30am-3.30pm

Queenstown – West Coast Community Services Hub: February 2, 8.30am-3.30pm

Queenstown – West Coast Community Services Hub: February 3, 8.30am-11.30am

Zeehan – Zeehan Primary School: February 3, 1pm-3.30pm

Rosebery – Rosebery Neighbourhood House: February 4, 8.30am-3.30pm

