Tasmania’s Cases Spike Despite Statistical Reporting Error

Tasmania reported a jump in cases on Tuesday with 699 new infections.

The number of people with Covid has jumped by 195, after the state reported 504 infections on Monday.

While the number of total cases has declined from 4903 to 3921, after the government revealed an error in their Covid statistical reporting where 1333 cases were found to be duplicates of cases already accounted for.

Public Health has confirmed the cases would be removed from Tasmania's daily total today and the issue has been resolved.

Of the new infections, 103 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 596 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are currently seven people in hospital specifically for Covid, while one patient is in ICU.

A further nine patients with Covid are in hospital being treated for unrelated conditions.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 374 under observation through the remote service, while 13 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

Meanwhile a reminder that school kids on the state’s West Coast can receive a Covid vaccine before term one kicks in with the Royal Flying Doctor Service running mobile clinics this week.

Children aged five to 11 can roll their sleeves up for the RFDS from Tuesday through to Friday at the following locations:

Strahan – Strahan Primary School; February 1 from 8.30am-3.30pm

– Strahan Primary School; February 1 from 8.30am-3.30pm Queenstown – West Coast Community Services Hub: February 2, 8.30am-3.30pm

– West Coast Community Services Hub: February 2, 8.30am-3.30pm Queenstown – West Coast Community Services Hub: February 3, 8.30am-11.30am

– West Coast Community Services Hub: February 3, 8.30am-11.30am Zeehan – Zeehan Primary School: February 3, 1pm-3.30pm

– Zeehan Primary School: February 3, 1pm-3.30pm Rosebery – Rosebery Neighbourhood House: February 4, 8.30am-3.30pm

